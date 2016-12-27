High School football star's family seeking closure after son was killed Easter morning

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - De' Antae Lee Fuller, a star football player at Tucson High School, was shot and killed early Easter morning.

"I want him to be remembered as the person he was, a kind giving person, a loving... just touched.. just remembered as the person he was and not what happened," said Rickey Fuller, his father.

Tucson Police's Sgt. Pete Dugan said Fuller was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Update: Police investigate deadly midtown shooting

"We are still trying to find out what happened everything is kind of hazy," said his father. "My wife said 'I love you more' and he smiled and he had that precious smile and that is the last we seen of him."

De' Antae was the youngest of six children.

His parents say he was a top athlete, played football at Tucson High School, and was going to try out for Pima County Community College's football team.

"Yesterday was hard, the first Christmas," said his father. "They came over and went to his grave site. There is so much love out there, you see footballs, gloves, flowers, I mean it is overwhelming, every day there are people out there so he was well loved."

The case is still being investigated.

The family said they are not going to stop looking for who is responsible.

They urge anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 88- CRIME.