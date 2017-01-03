HBO's 'Girls,' 'Insecure' debut on home video

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Here are some of the hottest recent home video releases.

Girls: Season 5

Lena Dunham's spectacular HBO dramedy continues to impress as it reaches the half-decade mark. Dunham, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Jemimia Kirke play friends in their late 20s who begin to drift apart as they tackle the difficulties of love, life and careers. Fascinating writing and skillful cinematography make the series a consistent crowd-pleaser. Extras in the Bu-ray/digital copy combo include loads of previously unaired deleted and extended scenes.

Insecure: Season 1 (Digital)

Comedic force of nature Issa Rae stars in this penetrating, relentlessly awkward and reliably funny HBO comedy about a woman with a penchant for self-sabotage. You'll find yourself wincing and laughing as Rae ruins relationships, indulges dangerous whims and blurts out inappropriate comments at every turn. The season is available for download on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play and other streaming services.

Studios provided screeners for review.