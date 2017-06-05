Groups want Arizona's Confederate monuments removed

PHOENIX (KNXV) - The debate over controversial Confederate flags and monuments has reached Arizona.

We've seen the heated arguments in other parts of the country and now a group wants Governor Ducey to take action and take the monuments down.

One of the monuments in question is across the street from the Arizona State Capitol.

The issue at hand is that a lot of people believe the monuments glorify slavery. On the other hand, some people believe it's a part of U.S. history and the monuments should stay intact.

On Monday morning, the NAACP, members of the Black Lives Matter movement and clergy are going to ask the governor to take the monuments down.