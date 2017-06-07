Grease fire displaces family of four

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A family of four had to leave their home after a Wednesday morning grease fire.

According to Tucson Fire, crews responded to the home in the 1800 block of S. San Jose, at 8:08 a.m. and had the blaze under control within 10 minutes.

Ten units with 25 firefighters snuffed out the fire in the kitchen. Two adults, two children and two dogs escaped without injury.<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">A grease fire is what caused this kitchen to be destroyed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/firesafety?src=hash">#firesafety</a> never add H2O to a grease fire, smother it or use a fire extinguisher <a href="https://t.co/I7qcpU6FYD">pic.twitter.com/I7qcpU6FYD</a></p>— Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) <a href="https://twitter.com/TucsonFirePIO/status/872532519307980800">June 7, 2017</a></blockquote>

