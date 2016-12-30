NB I-19 frontage road reopens after gas leak

Phil Villarreal
12:55 PM, Dec 30, 2016
2 hours ago

Pima County Sheriff's deputies have closed the Interstate 19 frontage road at Calle Torres Blancas due to a gas leak Friday.  

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies have reopened the Interstate 19 frontage road at Calle Torres Blancas following a gas leak Friday.

Southwest Gas crews repaired the damage, reopening the road by 2 p.m.

 

