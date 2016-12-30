NB I-19 frontage road reopens after gas leak

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies have reopened the Interstate 19 frontage road at Calle Torres Blancas following a gas leak Friday.

Southwest Gas crews repaired the damage, reopening the road by 2 p.m.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: N/B Frontage Rd. at Calle Torres Blancas is now OPEN — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) December 30, 2016