Free Shuttle to Sabino Canyon Trail from Udall Park running until January 2nd

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Sabino Canyon Trail is so popular this time of year, it is overcrowded and causing problems for hikers.

Drivers say they are spending half and hour looking for a parking spot.

Coronado and Regional Transportation Authority partnered together to start a free shuttle to take visitors to Sabino Canyon from Udall Park this week.

"There is parking congestion, there is traffic trying to get into the park, and go through the pay station it takes awhile, people go out and park in other areas nearby, some illegally and that creates a challenge for law enforcement and we try to make sure this congestion area stays safe," said James DeGrood, a Deputy Director at Pima Association of Governments.

"I think it is a wonderful idea and I think they need to run it year round," said Terry Harper, a Sabino Canyon hiker. "The parking lot right now at Sabino is so congested and there are a lot of good families that can take good advantage of this."

The shuttle leaves Udall Park at 9:15 a.m. and then every hour after that until the last return shuttle at 4:45 p.m...

This shuttle will run until January 2nd.