Flood of construction ending Vail retail drought

Craig Smith
7:20 PM, Jun 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAIL, Ariz (KGUN9-TV) - Construction's not slowing down for the summer here. Workers are building on a hot streak for retail in a place that once was starving for stores---Vail. 

Vail has been a fast growing area for a long time but there was not much retail nearby.  That's beginning to change in a big way.          

With the fading of the recession, more homes are sprouting in Vail.  This development is near Empire High School, off what's almost Vail's Main Street: Mary Ann Cleveland Way.          

But a lot of people in Vail remember when it was a great place to live, but tough place to buy even the basics. 

Vail Resident Scott Wilcox remembers: “I had to drive about 15 miles to go get some milk or soda or something like that or get a hamburger or pizza, but now stuff's closer so it's a lot easier to get."       

But that's been changing.  Ever since Walmart opened at Mary Ann Cleveland and Houghton other stores have continued to build the area in a real retail center.       

A big new building going up east of the Walmart will have a Petco and space for perhaps two other retailers. 

Brent McMillan says, “”We were pretty excited when they at least even opened a grocery store.  It was ten year ago the Fry's probably opened so it's been a big change.  Traffic is much busier than it used to be but there's a lot more around.  Pretty nice."      

And there's plenty of reason for this retail cluster to grow.  It is close enough to I-10 to attract shoppers willing to make the sort of long drives Vail residents don't have to make anymore.

