Flood of construction ending Vail retail drought

VAIL, Ariz (KGUN9-TV) - Construction's not slowing down for the summer here. Workers are building on a hot streak for retail in a place that once was starving for stores---Vail.

Vail has been a fast growing area for a long time but there was not much retail nearby. That's beginning to change in a big way.

With the fading of the recession, more homes are sprouting in Vail. This development is near Empire High School, off what's almost Vail's Main Street: Mary Ann Cleveland Way.

But a lot of people in Vail remember when it was a great place to live, but tough place to buy even the basics.

Vail Resident Scott Wilcox remembers: “I had to drive about 15 miles to go get some milk or soda or something like that or get a hamburger or pizza, but now stuff's closer so it's a lot easier to get."

But that's been changing. Ever since Walmart opened at Mary Ann Cleveland and Houghton other stores have continued to build the area in a real retail center.

A big new building going up east of the Walmart will have a Petco and space for perhaps two other retailers.

Brent McMillan says, “”We were pretty excited when they at least even opened a grocery store. It was ten year ago the Fry's probably opened so it's been a big change. Traffic is much busier than it used to be but there's a lot more around. Pretty nice."

And there's plenty of reason for this retail cluster to grow. It is close enough to I-10 to attract shoppers willing to make the sort of long drives Vail residents don't have to make anymore.