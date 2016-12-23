FBI terrorism task force arrests Phoenix man

abc15.com staff
6:00 PM, Dec 22, 2016
3 hours ago

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force has arrested a Phoenix man as the result of an investigation, officials said.

KGUN
MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF
MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF

PHOENIX - The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force has arrested a Phoenix man as the result of an investigation, officials said. 

According to Phoenix officials, Derrick Thompson was arrested on December 20th near 30th Street and Osborn Road. 

FBI officials said the man was arrested for participating in the assistance of a criminal syndicate. He was also arrested on attempts of misconduct involving weapons. 

They said there are no indications of any further threats involving Thompson, who was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail in Maricopa County. 

Details about the crime and the investigation are currently unavailable. Stay with KGUN9 for updates. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top