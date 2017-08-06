Fate of Casa Grande desert domes could soon be decided

CASA GRANDE, Ariz (KGUN9-TV) - The fate of an abandoned set of domes in Arizona could be settled next month at a meeting to decide whether to demolish the curious and decrepit structures.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the backside of the largest dome collapsed in December, prompting officials to order the domes' owner to tear them down. But the Pinal County Board of Supervisors voted on Wednesday to settle the dispute once the domes' manager, Dan Peer, is back from a trip outside the country.

The buildings were erected in 1982 to house a computer hardware business that never materialized.

The unusual buildings receive a lot of interest from people drawn to the supernatural and have been featured on the Travel Channel television show "Ghost Adventures."