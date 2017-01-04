TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Mount Lemmon was a hot spot today for families before the snow melts away.

"We have our last day of Christmas break and we thought we were going to get up here before it melts because it is probably not going to last for too long," said Elyn Gates, a Mount Lemmon visitor. "It's suppose to warm up this weekend."

Most families went sledding, while others decided to build snowmen.

Many families up at Mount Lemmon today playing in the snow one last time before they go back to work/school @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/gvm4Y4T98M — Priscilla KGUN9 (@PriscillaCasper) January 3, 2017

Aside from the fun in the snow, a big concern for parents was parking.

Parents say every time the mountain is packed they notice visitors parking illegally on the side of the road.

"It is a concern as you are walking along the street there is no room to walk and cars are passing so obviously there needs to be something done long term," said Matthew Johnson, another Mount Lemmon visitor.

Pima County Sheriff's Department was not able to comment before this story if it will be doing any extra patrolling the next time a big storm hits and there is more traffic.

To get the most up-to-date information on the status of Mount Lemmon, call the Pima County Sheriff's Department road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.