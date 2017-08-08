Exterminators blame monsoon for an increase in bee calls

Sierra Vista, AZ. (KGUN9-TV) - In the past week, bees have killed people and delayed a concert.

It's a buzzing problem, swarms of bees coming out and making it a bee-zy season for exterminators.

"We are seeing a lot of swarming activity," said Eric Hermosillo, a Truly Nolen exterminator.

In just the past week two men are dead and one is hospitalized.

Hermosillo believes the monsoon is to blame.

"We had quite a heavy monsoon season so far and kind of produced a lot of flowering native plants which in turn created a situation where a lot of the established hives are growing too large and throwing off a lot of swarms," he said.

Hermosillo noticed recently the company has received an increased number of bee calls.

"I know in Sierra Vista we typically get in the busy season," he said. "We see two or three a day at one time."

He added, recently they would handle seven or eight calls a day.

Sierra Vista resident Roy Skaggs is their third bee call Monday.

Skaggs says he first noticed a swarm of bees in his backyard six weeks ago building a hive nearly as big as a basketball.

"They started getting aggressive been there for awhile so I probably needed to do something and call someone to get rid of them," he said.

Skaggs says he is not allergic to bees so he didn't mind and just thought they would go away, but they didn't

Hermosillo says people should check their homes and seal up any tiny cracks with window and door silicone to prevent bees from making a hive in their home. He expects this uptick in bee swarms to last one more month.