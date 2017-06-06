Excessive heat warnings issued for cities in Arizona desert

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for Phoenix, Tucson and other Arizona desert communities.

A warning is in effect for Phoenix through Wednesday evening due to forecast highs of 105 to 109 that are above normal for early June, and a similar warning has been issued for Tucson for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the high temperatures can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke in some people, especially those outdoors.

It advises that people avoid strenuous outdoors activity, dress for the heat, drink plenty of fluids and plan to be in air-conditioned buildings.

People working outdoors are advised to take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned places.

 

