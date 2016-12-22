Emotional ceremony as Sheriff Nanos retires

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said an emotional farewell to his department in a retirement ceremony Wednesday.

Roughly a year after he was appointed to replace retired Sheriff Clarence Dupnik, Nanos was defeated in the November election.

He wished his successor Mark Napier well, and commented on the election results...

He choked up as he said, "It's not the losing that hurts; it's leaving. I have enjoyed so many people in this organization and this community and I will continue to enjoy those memories."

KGUN9 reporter Craig Smith asked Nanos: “Anything that stands out as special achievements, anything you would have done differently?”

Nanos: “Oh, no. There's never any regrets. Always you can look back and think of things you might have done differently for a different outcome and I'm not talking just for me, I'm talking for people in general. That's how we learn. That's how we get better in life is learning from what we've done and mistakes we've made. But I look at all the positives and there's so many positives; not just for me, but for our team, the Sheriff's Department as a whole.”

Nanos served more than 32 years in the Sheriff's Department. Now he says he'll look for other ways to serve the community.