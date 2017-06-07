Ducey heading to Washington for meetings on infrastructure

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is among mayors and governors President Donald Trump is summoning to the White House to talk about his infrastructure policies.

The Republican governor will attend an "infrastructure summit" on Thursday that is part of a weeklong series of related events and announcements by Trump. The president is hoping to highlight his efforts to combine private and public funding to overhaul the nation's highways, waterways, electrical and air travel systems.

Ducey submitted earlier this year a long list of Arizona projects he wants funded that includes between $500 million and $600 million in mainly "shovel-ready" projects. They range from major spending like up to $250 million for Interstate 10 improvements to small projects like capping abandoned wells at a cost of about $3.6 million.