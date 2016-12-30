Driver charged with manslaughter in fatal crash that killed 19-year-old

The driver who crashed into 19-year-old Gisela Puerta's car killing her has been charged with manslaughter.

He has been identified as 43-year-old Philipe De La Rosa.

On December 29, he was released from the hospital and booked into the Pima County Jail on charges that include manslaughter, aggravated assault, endangerment and felony criminal damage.

Police say he was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The accident happened on October 30 on Swan Road near Gleen Street.

The 19-year-old, Gisela Puerta, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to Puerta's mother, De La Rose will appear in court this evening.