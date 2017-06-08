Deputies rescue ailing hiker

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies rescued an ailing hiker Wednesday afternoon at Tanque Verde Falls.
According to deputy Ryan Inglett, the victim is a man suffering from a heat-related illness in the upper falls area.
A friend with the hiker says they each had about one to two bottles of water with them.
Sergeant Erick Maldonado with PCSD's Search and Rescue team says the hiker was about two miles in with friends.
"His friend had called in on his behalf and said his buddy was experiencing some significant dehydration issues," he said. "He was vomiting, felt dizzy, felt like he couldn't walk or stand on his own."