Deputies look for sports squad thief

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a thief who stole a sports quad in December.

According tot he department, deputies responded to the 6200 block of South Hopdown Lane at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 to investigate the stolen vehicle.

Deputies obtained surveillance video of the thief, a white, ponytail-wearing man who stands between 5-7 and 5-10.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.