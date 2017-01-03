Deputies look for sports squad thief

Partly cloudy
HI: 64°
LO: 44°
HI: 66°
LO: 41°
HI: 67°
LO: 42°
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a thief who stole a sports quad in December.
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a thief who stole a sports quad in December.
According tot he department, deputies responded to the 6200 block of South Hopdown Lane at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 to investigate the stolen vehicle.
Deputies obtained surveillance video of the thief, a white, ponytail-wearing man who stands between 5-7 and 5-10.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Press Release: Stolen Sport Quad https://t.co/u9lTvHlfDM— Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) January 3, 2017
Press Release: Stolen Sport Quad https://t.co/u9lTvHlfDM