Deputies look for sandwich shop robber

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who robbed a northwest side sandwich shop May 31.

Deputies say the man hit the Subway at 5095 N. La Canada Drive at 8:30 p.m. that day. He told an employee that he had a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

He took the money and left the scene in a red sedan as a passenger.

The man stands between 5-5 and 5-8, weighs between 160 and 180 pounds, and has short, dark hair and a goatee. He wore a black baseball hat, a red pullover sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.