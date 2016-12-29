Deputies look for cigarette thief

Mostly cloudy
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K earlier this month.
Deputies say the man robbed the Circle K at 5801 N. Oracle Road at 4:50 a.m. Dec. 10.
The man entered the store carrying two duffel bags, then loaded them with cigarettes before leaving.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
