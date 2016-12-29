Deputies look for cigarette thief

Phil Villarreal
9:09 AM, Dec 29, 2016
5 hours ago

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K earlier this month.

KGUN

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K earlier this month.  

PCSD

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K earlier this month.

Deputies say the man robbed the Circle K at 5801 N. Oracle Road at 4:50 a.m. Dec. 10. 

The man entered the store carrying two duffel bags, then loaded them with cigarettes before leaving.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top