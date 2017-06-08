Deputies look for armed robber

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a gunman who tried to rob a convenience store south of town last month.

Deputies say a man attempted to hold up the Circle K at 3102 E. Benson Highway at gunpoint at 6 p.m. May 26, attempting to take money from the cash register while wearing a gun in his waistband. There was no money in the register.

The suspect is a Hispanic man who is in his 20s or 30s who stands 5 feet 9 inches and has a medium build. He wore a black and white hat, glasses, a white shirt and a gray undershirt.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.