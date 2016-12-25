Deadline set for filings on stay to block minimum wage hike

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona employers and low-income workers could find out within days whether a voter-approved minimum wage increase will take effect Jan. 1 or be temporarily blocked pending the outcome of a business-backed legal challenge.

The Arizona Supreme Court set a Wednesday deadline for filing of responses to a request for a stay to block an order by a trial judge who refused to block the increase.

A decision on the stay could come after that deadline.

The Supreme Court also said it'll decide Feb. 14 whether to consider the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry's appeal to Judge Daniel Kiley's order.

Proposition 206 approved by voters in November would increase the current minimum wage of $8.05 an hour to $10 an hour on Jan. 1 and $12 an hour by 2020.