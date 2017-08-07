Police arrest 5 suspects for an armed robbery at local pawn shop

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police arrested five men suspected of an armed robbery that occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Sgt. Bay with TPD, 25 customers and employees were pepper sprayed during the incident that happened at the SuperPawn located at 3650 N. 1st Ave.

Police say a group of four men entered the store with sledgehammers or bats, and pepper spray. Shortly after entering the pawn shop, pepper spray was used on the numerous customers and employees inside the store. There were no hospitalizations.

While one of the men used the pepper spray, the other three robbers broke display cases and stole several items from the store, including jewelry and handguns. They left the scene in a blue passenger car.

Tucson police located the blue passenger car in a parking lot near N. Campbell Ave. and E. Blacklidge Dr., and detained five men for questioning.

According to a TPD media release, "The five males detained were identified as 25-year-old Freddie J. Salazar, 26-year-old Samuel A. Flores, 30-year-old Michael Martinez Jr., 27-year-old Adrian A. Martinez and 24-year-old Victor G. Pereyra. All five men were arrested for 4 counts of Armed Robbery (a class 2 Felony) and 4 counts of Aggravated Robbery (a class 3 Felony). They were transported and booked into the Pima County Jail."

A search revealed Salazar and Martinez have each served time for narcotics in state prisons. Pereyra has served time in federal prison.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery.

If you have any information related to this incident call 88-CRIME.

