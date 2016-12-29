TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The city is soliciting Tucson homeowners to buy warranty coverage for water and sewer lines.

According to city spokesperson Lane Mandle, letters from Service Line Warranties of America bearing the city's logo were recently sent out. The coverage is part of a program authorized by the city government in 2014. The city receives $225,000 over three years and 50 cents per active contract.

Homeowners have the option of buying monthly or annual coverage, which defrays the cost of sewer and water line repairs that can run between $1,300 and $3,500. The program covers up to $4,000 per repair and an additional $4,000 for public street cutting. There are no annual caps or service fees.

Every so often pipes that have been underground for decades will break and need repairs which can leave homeowners with a hefty bill.

Homeowners often assume that it is the responsibility of the city to repair pipes but according to the city any pipes running from a home to the meters is the responsibility of the owner.

Sometimes this unexpected cost can cost a homeowner up to $3,500.

Those interested in enrolling in the coverage program can visit the SLWA website or call 1-855-326-4684.