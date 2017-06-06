Child abandoned in Juarez, mother identified and charged

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A 4-year-old child was found in Juarez after his mother left him in an abandoned building.

According to a press release from the El Paso Police Department, the investigation revealed that 25-year-old Ruby Esmeralda Gonzalez, the biological mother took the child to Juarez, Chih., Mexico on February 22,2017 where she left him and came back to the United States alone.

On Saturday, June 3, 2017, Gonzalez called the police to report a kidnapping after seeing pictures of her child on a local television station.

As a result of the investigation, Gonzalez has been charged with abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury.

She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a bond of $10,000,00.