Cabin fire reported on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Mt. Lemmon Fire Department battled a cabin fire in the 11000 block of North Grosbeak Lane.

Pima County Sheriff's Deputies assisted with the fire.

Deputy Hayes with PCSD said that no one was home at the time of the fire.

Hayes said if this fire had happened in the summer it would have burned down the whole village. The snow and cold weather saved the town.

The fire started on the deck and smoke drifted into the village.

No other homes were damaged or evacuated.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from Catalina Highway, according to some KGUN9 viewers.

Authorities are investigating this fire as possible arson. The initial report indicated the fire started on the ski run.