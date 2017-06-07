WATCH: Bud Light truck involved in Tempe crash

abc15.com staff
11:42 AM, Jun 7, 2017
12:00 PM, Jun 7, 2017

A Bud Light truck rolled over in Tempe on Wednesday morning spilling beer all over the roadway.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
ABC15

TEMPE, Ariz. (KNXV) - Your liquor store might need to place another order for Bud Light. 

A Bud Light truck rolled over in Tempe on Wednesday morning spilling beer all over the roadway. 

The crash happened at 10:15 a.m. on the ramp from eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver lost control and rolled over onto its side.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top