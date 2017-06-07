TEMPE, Ariz. (KNXV) - Your liquor store might need to place another order for Bud Light.

A Bud Light truck rolled over in Tempe on Wednesday morning spilling beer all over the roadway.

The crash happened at 10:15 a.m. on the ramp from eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver lost control and rolled over onto its side.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.