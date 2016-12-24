Boy delivers teddy bears to children in hospital

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - For one nine-year-old Tucson boy, the meaning of Christmas is about giving, not receiving.

This is the fifth year Garrett Tews has collected teddy bears to pass out to children in local hospitals, including Tucson Medical Center.

Over the years, he's handed out more than 2,000 bears.

"I feel good because I personally never been in a hospital but I think it's a pretty scary time and I think by giving a bear to them, it's slightly less frightening," Tews told KGUN9.

With help from his mother, Garrett collects the bears from bins at local restaurants and donations throughout town.