The woman accused of kicking a Pima County Sheriff's deputy in the face was arraigned today.

Earlier this month deputies were investigating a DUI when investigators say Yesennia Gonzalez kicked Sergeant Mark Bustamante in the eye causing him to lose it.

Today in court, Gonzalez's secured bond was reduced to $25,000.

The judge said Gonzalez doesn't have a criminal history.

If she makes bond she will be released, but under strict conditions -- she would be subject to random alcohol and drug tests.

Gonzalez is facing charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

If convicted, she could face at least 10.5 years in prison.

Gonzalez has another hearing January 26th at 8:30a.m..

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -