Babysitting training classes that could save your child's life

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Drexel Heights Fire Department is offering two day training classes to get students ages 12 to 16 CPR certified and ready to care for infants and small children.

This program is extremely important for older siblings watching younger siblings over the summer. Knowing CPR and basic medical skills could mean the difference between life and death in certain situations.

The class also teaches resume building and other relevant job skills in addition to lessons from nurses and the poison control center on keeping kids safe.

Here's an outline of the program.

DAY ONE:

10am-noon Basic Baby Care

12:30-1:15pm Games & Activities

1:15-2:15pm Professionalism & Resume Writing

2:15-4:00pm Fire Safety

DAY TWO:

9am-2:30pm First Aid, CPR & AED

2:30-3:30pm Poison Prevention

3:30-4:00pm Presentation of Certificates

There are three summer sessions:

Session #1 June 6 & 7

Session #2 June 21 & 22

Session #3 July 11 & 12

Class times are from 9am-4pm both days. Registration fees are $35 and include handouts as well as many take home safety products. (DHFD District residents can receive a $10 discount off their registration fees).

REGISTER HERE: For questions, call 520-883-4341 or stop by at 5030 S. Camino Verde, where the program will be held.