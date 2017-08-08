AzMERIT scores for TUSD show little improvement

TUCSON (KGUN9_TV) - The AzMERIT test scores for districts across the state are being released and results show TUSD has not made any significant gains.

TUSD says that the test scores will be a topic of discussion at Tuesday's board meeting.

District leaders will give a presentation with both the results and ideas on improving them.

Board member Mark Stegeman says the state as a whole showed more improvement than TUSD.