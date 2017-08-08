AzMERIT scores for TUSD show little improvement

Joey Greaber
3:21 PM, Aug 7, 2017
5:34 PM, Aug 7, 2017

The AzMERIT test scores for districts across the state are being released and results show TUSD has not made any significant gains.

TUSD says that the test scores will be a topic of discussion at Tuesday's board meeting.

District leaders will give a presentation with both the results and ideas on improving them.

Board member Mark Stegeman says the state as a whole showed more improvement than TUSD.

 

 

 

