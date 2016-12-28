Authorities search for missing man

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old man.

Dennis Cahill was last seen near Speedway and Silverbell.

He has dementia and left his house in the 1500 block of N. Yavapai around 3:30 p.m.

Cahill will likely be on foot but does know how to use the bus system.

He was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, jeans and a tan shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

TPD searching for missing 65yo Dennis Cahill. Has Dementia. Left house at 3:30pm in the 1500 blk of N Yavapai. Last seen Speedway/Silverbell pic.twitter.com/tFfNppH4Et — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) December 27, 2016