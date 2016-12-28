Authorities search for missing man

Clear
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old man.
Dennis Cahill was last seen near Speedway and Silverbell.
He has dementia and left his house in the 1500 block of N. Yavapai around 3:30 p.m.
Cahill will likely be on foot but does know how to use the bus system.
He was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, jeans and a tan shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
