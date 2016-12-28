Authorities search for missing man

Tucson Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old man.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old man.

Dennis Cahill was last seen near Speedway and Silverbell.

He has dementia and left his house in the 1500 block of N. Yavapai around 3:30 p.m.

Cahill will likely be on foot but does know how to use the bus system. 

He was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, jeans and a tan shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 

 

 

 

