Armed robber sentenced to nearly 13 years

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Convicted armed robber Robert Mark Baron was sentenced to serve 155 months in prison.

A judge handed down the U.S. District Court sentence on Monday.

Authorities say Baron used an Uzi-style assault gun to rob a local Bank of America in February 2015. He made off with cash, but was arrested the next day.

His sentence includes 30 months for violating supervised release of a previous crime -- unlawfully carrying a shotgun in Utah.