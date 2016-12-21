Armed robber sentenced to nearly 13 years

Phil Villarreal
12:01 PM, Dec 21, 2016

Convicted armed robber Robert Mark Baron was sentenced to serve 155 months in prison.  

TPD

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Convicted armed robber Robert Mark Baron was sentenced to serve 155 months in prison.

A judge handed down the U.S. District Court sentence on Monday.

Authorities say Baron used an Uzi-style assault gun to rob a local Bank of America in February 2015. He made off with cash, but was arrested the next day.

His sentence includes 30 months for violating supervised release of a previous crime -- unlawfully carrying a shotgun in Utah.

 
  
 

