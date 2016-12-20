Arizona Wildcats hire new linebackers coach

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Arizona Wildcats football squad has hired Scott Boone to coach linebackers.

Coach Rich Rodriguez hired Boone from Nevada, where he served as the defensive coordinator.

"I am excited to add Coach Boone to our coaching staff," Rodriguez said in a statement. "Scott has tremendous experience coaching linebackers as well as coordinating a defense. Along with his coaching track record, he has experience recruiting the areas we recruit. He is a great addition to our staff."

Defensive coordinator Marcel Yates, who previously coached linebackers, will oversee cornerbacks and safeties. Jahmile Addae will assist on coaching safeties.