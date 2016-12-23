Arizona chamber appeals ruling on minimum wage law

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry says has appealed a judge's ruling that refused to block a new voter-approved minimum wage increase.

The appeal was filed Thursday with the Arizona Supreme Court.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley on Wednesday rejected arguments from the chamber, other groups and a Phoenix-area restaurant operator that the law didn't contain a source of revenue to handle increased state costs. The minimum wage will increase to $10 an hour on Jan. 1 and to $12 an hour by 2020 after voters widely approved Proposition 206 in November.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who defended the measure, said that the Legislature isn't forced to fund the increases caused by the new law.

The appeal asks that Prop. 206 not be implemented and be ruled unconstitutional.