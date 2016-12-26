An "untraditional" Hanukkah celebration

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The second night of Hanukkah falls on the same day as Christmas Day -- so Chabad Tucson decided to find a way to make it a little more special for those observing the Jewish holiday.

This year -- a rather, "untraditional," celebration inside a nightclub.

.@ChabadTucson w/untraditional Chanukah celebration tonight inside a nightclub. Still, food, family & community together on 2nd night @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/yFFArtyMyG — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowKGUN) December 26, 2016

"On December 25th Jews don't really have much to do on this night, and they want to come together and celebrate," Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin said. "So we figured we'd take a nightclub, offer Chinese food, bring a Hanukkah menorah, and we'd have a party going."

The Rabbi explained many Asian restaurants are open on Christmas, so eating Chinese food is a common meal for Jewish people on December 25.

More than 100 people showed up for the event. There were tons of menorahs for the participants to light, as well as a giant, featured one, that was lit by a Holocaust survivor. The Chicago-based Jewish-folk band Rogers Park entertained the group with music throughout the evening.