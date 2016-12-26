An "untraditional" Hanukkah celebration

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The second night of Hanukkah falls on the same day as Christmas Day -- so Chabad Tucson decided to find a way to make it a little more special for those observing the Jewish holiday.
This year -- a rather, "untraditional," celebration inside a nightclub.
"On December 25th Jews don't really have much to do on this night, and they want to come together and celebrate," Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin said. "So we figured we'd take a nightclub, offer Chinese food, bring a Hanukkah menorah, and we'd have a party going."
The Rabbi explained many Asian restaurants are open on Christmas, so eating Chinese food is a common meal for Jewish people on December 25.
More than 100 people showed up for the event. There were tons of menorahs for the participants to light, as well as a giant, featured one, that was lit by a Holocaust survivor. The Chicago-based Jewish-folk band Rogers Park entertained the group with music throughout the evening.