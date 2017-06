NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Border Patrol agents seized more than 125 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of a sedan on June 6.

Agents inspected a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix at the I-19 checkpoint, and discovered multiple bundles of marijuana in the trunk.

The marijuana is believed to be worth $62,500.

Agents arrested the 22-year-old Nogales driver on federal drug smuggling charges.