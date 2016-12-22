A local salon owner raises money to bring 600 Drexel Elementary students gifts this holiday season

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - All of Drexel Elementary School's 600 students received holiday gifts this year thanks to a local salon owner.

Rufina Monteverde spent nearly two months raising $2,000 to purchase all the gifts.

"Everybody wants something but I think of it more giving and if you can see the smile on these kids face what else do you want," she said.

She coordinated three santas took pictures with the students, while 12 elves handed out ornaments.

"There are some things that luckily I took for granted and stuff but there are kids that can't have that," she explained. "Not everybody gets that chance and I feel just being involved in this just makes you happy."

She says before this, she worked at a community food bank, but when she found out the organization did things for Christmas she wanted to give all the students a gift.

"We are a title one school so whatever we can get from the community we welcome and so the kids don't normally get this kind of treatment and we are just ecstatic when someone gives their heart completely to our school and students," said Eneida Orci, the principal at Drexel Elementary.

Monteverde hopes this encourages everyone to give to someone this holiday season.