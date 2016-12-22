$3.25 million worth of marijuana found inside strawberry jam shipment near border

NOGALES, AZ (KGUN9-TV) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says $3.25 million worth of marijuana was found recently inside a shipment of strawberry jam near the Nogales border.

The 6,500 pounds of marijuana was found Tuesday, in a shipment with a 51-year-old man driving a tractor trailer from Nogales, Mexico.

The driver was arrested and turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office and the drugs and trailer were seized.

