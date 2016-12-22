3 vehicle crash closes Columbus Boulevard

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Columbus Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Speedway and 5th Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Tucson Police says 3 vehicles were involved in the accident. The injuries are life threatening according to TPD.

One vehicle hit another, then kept going and hit a parked car.

The female driver of one car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other male driver was taken to the hospital but he is expected to live according to Tucson Police.

Speed and alcohol seem to be factors.

The road has since reopened.