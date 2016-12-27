1988 case still unsolved, victim's mother wants closure

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A 1988 case went cold after years of investigation.

Martha Demaniou says her 22-year-old daughter was shot and killed on the scene in a local pet store during an armed robbery. That killer is still on the loose after two decades.

In April 1988, Lisa Atkins was working at Village Pet Mart when a man tried to rob the store.

Lisa's mother says her daughter was at the cash register with a co-worker when a man pulled out a gun demanding money.

"When John turned the key because you had to turn the key to open the cash register," said Demaniou, "and when he dropped it, he bent down and when he did, the man shot Lisa."

Lisa's mother said since that day, she had to take care of her daughter's 13-month-old son and bird.

"When you raise your own kids you have them you are like okay I'm responsible, but when it is somebody else's kids, it just completely different there is a lot of pressure," explained Demaniou.

Lisa's mother says her and Lisa's son just want closure after all these years.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.