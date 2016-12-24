106.3 The Groove packs the wagon for Casa de los Ninos

KGUN's sister radio station 106.3 The Groove presented a Festival of Giving today at Trail Dust Town.

They were collecting donations and trying to pack the wagon.

If you missed it, don't worry!

Donations will be collected throughout the Holiday season at Trail Dust Town until Dec. 31.

Donations are accepted after 5pm at 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Each donation will get you a free wooden nickel good for one ride on the train, Ferris Wheel or Carousel.

Items needed include:

New pajamas (size 18 months to 16).

New tennis shoes for infants up to adult size 10, especially smaller sizes like infant to child’s 1 (no open toes; Velcro closures are great).

Hygiene items: baby wipes, A & D ointment, toothbrushes, toothpaste without fluoride, shampoo & conditioner (especially for school aged children), combs, brushes, pacifiers, sun screen, latex gloves, hair ties, lotion.