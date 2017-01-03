If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for that tech lover in your life, we’ve got you covered! Brian Corsetti has three bright LED gadget ideas!

1. LED Toilet Light

The IllumiBowl Toilet Night Light is a motion activated toilet bowl illuminator, you can see if the lid is up or down, and choose from multiple colors. The battery powered gadget lasts for months on 3 AAA batteries. Pick one up for around $11.

2. ViVi LED Light & Music Controller

This invention instantly creates complex lightshows from any music, setup is easy with quick plug-in connections, and its tiny size allows ViVi to be used anywhere. You can order a complete kit for around $300.

3. Under Bed LED Night Lights

You’ll never smash your toe into the edge of your bed again with these under bed LED night lights. The Vansky LED lights are motion activated -- as soon as you jump out of bed they come on, and stay on for up to 10 minutes Installation is easy, just tape them underneath the bed frame and plug them in. Pick one up for around $26.