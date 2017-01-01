Around $250,000 in items reportedly stolen from J. Levine Auction & Appraisal

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Scottsdale Police Department says several high end items were stolen early this morning from J. Levine Auction & Appraisal.

The auction house near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard was gearing up for its largest auction of the year, scheduled for Sunday morning but it will now have to be postponed.

A spokesperson for the auction says jewelry and firearms were among the items stolen, and that all together the items are valued at around $250,000.

The spokesperson says all items that were taken are fully insured.

Police were not able to confirm what items were taken, or the approximate value because their investigation is still ongoing.

Several items from legendary musician Jimi Hendrix were supposed to go up for auction at the event Sunday as well. Organizers say those were not among any of the items stolen.

