App offers office space on demand

PHOENIX - The Phoenix-area man behind a brand-new cell phone app hopes workers on the go will ditch the coffee shop for a desk on demand.

"There's nothing out there that satisfies that, 'I need it right now' thing," said Wangle Space founder Steve Sorenson.

When asked about the name, Sorenson says it's a term he used growing up in the Midwest.

"If you were going to try and get something -- you can wangle your way into something."

The app is currently beta testing on iPhone and Android. When it launches, users will be able to book a co-working space on-demand for $20 an hour. Wangle Space promises a quiet and comfortable location with access to refreshments and Wi-Fi. Workuity, a Phoenix co-working complex, is among eight locations that have partnered with the app so far.

"There's an awareness that isn't in Phoenix yet of this massive trend rolling the country of co-working," said founder Dan Kite.

Sorenson hopes to officially launch by next month. In the future, he wants to allow on-demand conference and presentation room booking as well.

If you're interested in becoming a beta tester, visit http://wanglespace.com/ or email steve@wanglespace.com.