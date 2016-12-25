Military helps Santa deliver to remote parts of Alaska

AKIACHAK, Alaska - There were a few stops Santa Claus had to make early this year because they are so far remote.

The big man in red enlisted the military for a lift to some of Alaska's hardest to reach villages.

The Alaska Air National Guard has been helping out with what it calls "Operation: Santa Claus" for 60 years.

The Guard, along with the Salvation Army fly on C-130s or other military jets to deliver toys, school supplies and even fresh produce to villages that might normally go without.

Scripps National Correspondent Todd Walker and photojournalist Isaac Blancas tagged along as Operation: Santa Claus paid the western Alaska village of Akiachak a visit in early December.

Watch the video above to see what it takes to bring a Christmas celebration to one of the most remote places on Earth.