Woman Within: Helping women find their magnificence
Charlene and Christine Tosi talk about how Woman Within International is a 30 year old not for profit organization that delivers programs for women around the world. The programs are open to any woman over 18 years old and the mission of the organization is the guide women to find their magnificence and bring all of who they are to their relationships, family, and community. Woman Within Weekend being held in Oracle, September 8-10,2017