Winter Health Woes

Christmas cough? Hanukkah headache? Thanksgiving tummy ache? The holiday time conjures up memories for us all… BUT also some less favorable recollections like that holiday dinner we missed because of strep throat or the office party that our flu chills crashed.

A good defense is the best offense. Instead of just fighting an illness when you get it, Physician and Health Expert Dr. Yael Vernado is here with prevention tips from the pros to help us keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy this time of year.