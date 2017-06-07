What June has in store for us

June is a Universal Seven- Rest, relax and scan your life. See what you want to add and what needs a review. You’re the teacher and the student this month so enjoy the quiet time as best you can. It is going to give us a lot to think about. It deals with teaching, learning and our spiritual side. Remember that it will also allow secrets to be made known, or at the very least, an opportunity to make things work in a better more loving way. Legal can jump up and may have to be review and or at the very least, let go of. The imagination will work overtime, lets not be so hard on ourselves or others. Share love and light, we all need it.

Gemini - May 21 to June 20

Gemini Strength Keywords: - Gentle - Affectionate - Curious - Adaptable - Quick witted

Gemini Weakness Keywords: - Nervous - Inconsistent - Indecisive

Gemini - Self expression is strong, Interested in many things and have their hand in many items. Communication of all sorts are very important to them, they can be curious to a fault. They can at times be two people, the twins, both interested and interesting.

Famous Gemini – Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Justin Timberlake, Kate Upton, Kerry Washington