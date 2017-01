Vox Urbana is a local cumbia/latin musical group that is debuting a new set of songs called the Cumbia Corridos project. We have been interviewing recent immigrants in the city of Tucson to learn and record their stories. These stories are then the inspiration for the lyrics of the cumbia songs we will be playing for the first time at the El Casino Ballroom on January 24th. The project is funded by a grant from the Tucson Pima Arts Council.