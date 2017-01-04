The HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival continues through the weekend. Tonight, pianist Jon Weber will present a solo program titled “115 Years of Piano Jazz” at UA Crowder Hall where he explains the musical stylings of jazz artists from the earliest piano rolls of Scott Joplin to the avant garde musings of Keith Jarrett. The festival continues through the week with Poncho Sanchez on Thursday at the Fox, The Rad Trads and Arthur Migliazza on Friday night. The contemporary vocals of Lizz Wright on Saturday at the Rialto and culminating with New Orleans trumpeter Kermit Ruffins on Sunday night at the Rialto.